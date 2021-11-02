Eligible 3News anchors get the second dose coronavirus vaccine

For those of you who are eligible and are waiting, more vaccines are on the way.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you're waiting for the COVID-19 vaccine, or even just waiting to be eligible for it, don't worry, you're in good company.

If you've already received your first dose, the second is just around the corner.

You can't exactly capture the full moment of the vaccination experience unless you first come to grips with what proceeds that moment. The long line of cars that, in today's case wrapped around the Richard M Borchard Fairgrounds, out onto County Road 44.

There's no way to put it simply, but yes patience is a virtue in this case.

