Health officials warn of fake COVID-19 vaccine cards in circulation

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — By now, hundreds of thousands of Americans have their COVID-19 vaccine. If you've been keeping up on social media, you may have noticed several folks talking about getting a fake vaccine card to make it look like they've been vaccinated.

Local health experts said this may be happening in other places, but so far, not in the Coastal Bend.

"If you want to do something that requires a vaccine, by all means, just get vaccinated," Public Health Director Annette Rodriguez said.

"There's no charge for this vaccine. It's free. There's no reason for people to fake something. There's vaccines available. Come and get it. Do your part like everyone else is doing and then have a real vaccination card."

Rodriguez said there could be offenses tied to lying about being vaccinated. She urges citizens to be honest and if possible, get the vaccine.

