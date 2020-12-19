Frontline workers at the Corpus Christi Medical Center receive COVID-19 vaccine

Though it is not a requirement to get vaccinated, employees at the CCMC received the first doses of the vaccine on December 18.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The highly anticipated coronavirus vaccine is continuing to make its way across the Coastal Bend as 2020 comes to a close.

Though it is not a requirement to get vaccinated, employees at the Corpus Christi Medical Center received the first doses of the vaccine on December 18.

Officials with the CCMC said that those who are providing direct COVID-19 care, and are at the highest risk of being affected, are part of the first wave of vaccinations.

The vaccine still isn't available to the public. The plan is to administer it based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended tiered system of critical populations, according to the CCMC.

"When both doses have been administered, recipients can expect about a 95% effectiveness rate, protecting them from the illness that has caused a global pandemic and changed how nearly every person in the world lived this year," CCMC officials said.

"The entire world has waited months for this modern medical miracle, and we are thankful to the researchers, scientists, pharmaceutical companies and various governments who worked to make today a reality."

