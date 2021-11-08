City of Corpus Christi will administer the vaccine to you at home starting August 12

Call (361) 826-2489 to register. The vaccines available will be Moderna or Pfizer.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Beginning Thursday, August 12, a partnership between Mayor Paulette M. Guajardo and the City of Corpus Christ Fire Department will offer in-home COVID-19 vaccinations.

Individuals must be 12 years of age or older to receive the vaccine. The vaccines available will be Moderna or Pfizer and will be administered by CCFD.

Mayor Guajardo made the announcement during Wednesday's weekly COVID-19 briefing held at City Council Chambers. This program is modeled after the Save Our Seniors Program that provided vaccinations to homebound seniors.

“With COVID cases rising, it is imperative that we make vaccines readily available for whoever wants them,” Mayor Paulette M. Guajardo said. “That means, if we must go to your home to give you the vaccine, then we will do that. We are in this together.”