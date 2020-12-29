H-E-B will begin distributing the COVID vaccine to Phase 1A residents

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — H-E-B is one of the COVID-19 vaccine providers. In a released a statement today, the store said the vaccine is not yet available to the general public.
They plan to follow the distribution schedule set by the government, so that means they are currently still in Phase 1-A which only allows for first responders like healthcare professionals to get vaccinated.
The statement also mentioned that H-E-B will not accept walk-ins. Those that are eligible need to schedule an appointment.