Harris County Public Health doctor accused of stealing vial of COVID-19 vaccine

Dr. Hasan Gokal was charged with theft after taking the vial while working at a county vaccination site, Harris County DA Kim Ogg said.

HOUSTON — At a time when people are desperate to get the COVID-19 vaccine, every dose is precious.

So a Harris County Public Health doctor was fired and charged after he admitted he stole a vial of the vaccine, according to Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg.

Dr. Hasan Gokal is charged with theft by a public servant after allegedly taking the vial containing nine doses while working at a county vaccination site in Humble, according to Ogg.

She said he wanted to give it to people he knows.

“He abused his position to place his friends and family in line in front of people who had gone through the lawful process to be there,” Ogg said. “What he did was illegal, and he’ll be held accountable under the law.”

A week later, prosecutors say the doctor told a fellow Harris County Public Health employee about the theft, who then reported him to supervisors.

After an investigation, the doctor was fired and the case was turned over to the DA’s office.

“Gokal disregarded county protocols in place to ensure vaccine is not wasted but administered to vulnerable populations and front-line workers on a waiting list,” Ogg said in a statement.

His attorney said the vaccine would have gone to waste anyway.

“Dr. Gokal is a dedicated public servant who ensured that COVID-19 vaccine dosages that would have otherwise expired went into the arms of people who met the criteria for receiving it," Attorney Paul Doyle said in a statement. "Harris County would have preferred Dr. Gokal let the vaccines go to waste and are attempting to disparage this man’s reputation in the process to support this policy. We look forward to our day in court to right this wrong.”

Mishandling vaccine can result in a loss of government funding to the county.

The Class A Misdemeanor carries a penalty of up to a year in jail and a $4,000 fine.