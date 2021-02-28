Health District: 5,000 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine expected to arrive this week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi – Nueces County Public Health District is expecting 5,000 first doses of COVID-19 vaccines to arrive this week.
Online and hotline pre-registration will open for eligible residents on Sunday, February 28 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.
To pre-register online, click here. Once you are on the website be sure to click on the “Vaccination Registration” link.
To pre-register through the health district’s hotline call 361-561-1101.
Fore more information about COVID-19 vaccine clinics in the Coastal Bend, click here.
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
