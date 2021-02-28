Health District: 5,000 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine expected to arrive this week

Online and hotline pre-registration will open on Sunday, February 28. Here's what you need to know.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi – Nueces County Public Health District is expecting 5,000 first doses of COVID-19 vaccines to arrive this week.

Online and hotline pre-registration will open for eligible residents on Sunday, February 28 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

To pre-register online, click here. Once you are on the website be sure to click on the “Vaccination Registration” link.

To pre-register through the health district’s hotline call 361-561-1101.

