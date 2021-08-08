Health District: More students getting vaccinated ahead of the new school year

It was a busy weekend at the vaccine clinic located at La Palmera Mall. Many of the people who were vaccinated this weekend were children.

As families all over the Coastal Bend prepare to send students back to the classroom this week large crowds could be seen all over town this weekend including La Palmera Mall, where the city county health department has set up a vaccination clinic that saw nearly as much foot traffic this weekend as when it first opened.

“At the beginning we were doing 500 to 800 people a day and we had a slowdown, but now it's picking up,” said Martine Simeus who has been with the health district for over eleven years.

It was certainly a busy weekend for the clinic as many people lined up to get their dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Everybody is afraid because that variant is out there, the delta variant is out there everybody is afraid,” said Simeus.

Simeus says it’s not just the delta variant pushing more people to get vaccinated, but also the new school year.

“Kids we’ve been seeing 200 to 300 kids a day getting their vaccine because they’re getting ready to go back to school,” said Simeus.

And on Saturday majority of the people vaccinated at the mall were eligible children.

“Yesterday we had over 440 people that came in and out of 400, 300 of them were children,” said Simeus.

If you or your child are wanting to get vaccinated the clinic at the mall is open seven days a week.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.