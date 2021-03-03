Health District preparing for mass vaccine distributions as more vaccines make their way to the Coastal Bend

The Coastal Bend will soon have the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, vaccines to put into people's arms.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The nation is one step closer to protecting its citizens with the approval of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and here in Texas, Governor Abbott said record vaccine distributions are on their way.

"The number of vaccinations being made available to Texas is increasing dramatically," said Abbott.

This means, the Coastal Bend will soon have the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, vaccines to put into people's arms. Public Health Director, Annette Rodriguez said: 'bring it on,' because the health district has been preparing for massive distributions for months.

"We're already planning. 'What if we get 25,000 next week? What if we get 45,000?' We're gonna need more resources, we're gonna need more people because we're not gonna stop doing what we're doing," said Rodriguez.

She says new vaccine locations are always on standby and ready to serve the community.

"Greyhound racetrack has offered us long time ago before we even had vaccines arrive and we've used it before during H1N1. We've embedded many of the sites. The Natatorium's a great place also, there's a lot of great places, they just have to have a lot of parking space and ability to move cars from station one to station two to three," Rodriguez added.

Rodriguez says just because more vaccines are coming our way, doesn't mean COVID-19 skipped town. Rodriguez reminded the community continue the healthy habits even after rolling up your sleeve.

"We're trying to beat the variant strain, and so make sure that you continue to protect yourself in that way, you protect everybody else".

Rodriguez says, local health officials are still learning when exactly the Johnson and Johnson vaccines will touchdown in the Coastal Bend, but she anticipates that'll be sometime next week.

