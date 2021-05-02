Health experts advise a waiting period between your flu, COVID-19 vaccine

Check these two items off your list before getting the shot.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — As COVID-19 vaccine efforts continue across the Coastal Bend, health officials wanted to shed some light on flu vaccinations as well.

Nueces County-Corpus Christi Health Director Annette Rodriguez said they're still learning how the COVID-19 vaccine affects other vaccinations like the flu shot. There are, however, precautions they want people to be mindful of before getting in line for a COVID shot.

"CDC recommends that the COVID-19 vaccine, that you get it all by itself. So, you wait at least two weeks or 14 days or more before getting like your flu shot and your COVID-19 shot," said Rodriguez.

She said this waiting period between the two vaccinations is to give doctors time to monitor any adverse reactions from the COVID-19 vaccine.

"Just because it's so new, it's never been in production before, we've never had MRNA in a COVID vaccine before, so we just don't want to mix the two vaccines," said Rodriguez.

The second precaution she wanted to warn people of is the inability to take any pain reliever medicine before getting the COVID-19 shot.

"Afterwards, if you're feeling sore, you can take a pain reliever. That's a little different from the norm [flu shot]," said Rodriguez.

As more vaccines are distributed and studies are done, she said they will know more about how the flu and COVID-19 vaccine react to each other, but as of now, if people wait the two-week window, they'll be good to go.

