Health officials worried 1.2 million Texans missing second COVID vaccine dose not protected from Delta variant

Nearly 250,000 people in Dallas County are overdue for their second COVID dose, but it's not too late to get it

FORT WORTH, Texas — More than 1.2 million Texans are overdue for their second doses of COVID-19 vaccines, meaning it’s been more than six weeks since their first.

That’s roughly 10% of everyone in the state who has received at least one dose.

Health officials said they’re worried and running out of options.

“We can make it accessible, and we can provide information,” Lara Anton, a spokesperson for the Department of State health Services said. “We really want people to go get that second shot.”

“Two doses is very, are very important," said Dr. Prathit Kulkarni, an infectious disease professor at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston.

Kulkarni said the second shot matters whether someone has already had COVID or not.

“We don't know precisely how long immunity from natural infection lasts. That's number one,” he said. “Number two, getting those additional vaccines will potentially just boost the immunity that they do have.”

A recent study showed the Pfizer vaccine is 88% effective stopping illness from the more-infectious Delta variant after two doses, but it was just 33% effective after one dose.

“We're definitely concerned,” Anton said. “We do not want to see this, you know Delta variant, take hold and spread in Texas.”

In Dallas County alone, nearly 250,000 people were overdue as of June 17, according to county officials.

State officials weren’t sure if the people not going back for second doses were concentrated in any particular areas.

Across Texas, about 56% of people who are eligible for a vaccine have received at least one dose.

“Our kids under 12 can't get vaccinated yet,” Anton said. “With this being so much more transmissible, it's important that the people who can get vaccinated do so.”

Kulkarni said everything from not being able to take off work to fear of side effects could be causing people to not return, but even if it’s been more than six weeks, someone can still get a second shot at any time.

“Whatever issue came up that you couldn't get it, just go ahead and get the second dose,” he said. “You don't need to restart the series. That's a very important message to get out there.”

In three weeks, the Delta variant has gone from 3% of cases in the Texas region to 21% according to CDC data.

The vaccine information and access are out there, but there are many still not seeking them.