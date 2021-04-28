Vaccinating the homeless population continues in Corpus Christi

The 'Help Our Homeless' program targets everyone in the area experiencing homelessness.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After receiving the OK to use them again, the public health district has been busy administering the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccines among community members who are homeless.

It was only a couple of weeks ago when all J&J vaccines hit a pause in distributions across the nation. This slowed the vaccine process everywhere, but since that clearance was given, the health district got to work.

This mission is part of the Help Our Homeless program, which targets everyone in the area experiencing homelessness.

"We went out and vaccinated I guess what they consider tent city," Dr. Kim Onufrak said. "Then, we worked with the Salvation Army and vaccinated a few people there, so with all the housing areas, developments with the homeless population. We vaccinated about a 100-150 people."

Dr. Onufrak said folks did have the option to decline a vaccine but the majority agreed to it.

