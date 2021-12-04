'I am protected now': Homebound senior in Corpus Christi shares her story on getting the vaccine

It's all part of the Save Our Seniors Program and every Friday, homebound residents can call 1-888-728-0018 to register for the vaccine.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Local resident Linda Owen has Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and can not leave her home for longer than her oxygen tank can handle.

She said the day after we shared her story about not being able to leave her home for the COVID-19 vaccine, the Corpus Christi Fire Department came to her door and gave her the first round of the vaccine. As of last week, Owen is fully vaccinated.

"I am protected now," Owen said. "My family can come around me, come to my home. My grandson can have friends in. I feel safe. I am fully vaccinated and I'm happy and I would encourage anybody, please don't be afraid. It's just a shot and it will protect you and your loved ones."

