How the recent Johnson and Johnson vaccine fallout is impacting the ongoing challenges Nueces County leaders continue to face

Public leaders continue to preserve through the ongoing challenges of combating the coronavirus.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Throughout the coronavirus pandemic Nueces County leaders have faced pushback and skepticism, all while working to understand and fight the spread.

City-County Public Health Director Annette Rodriguez said a constant challenge over this last year continues to be educating people about the virus itself.

"Everybody's different perspective on it, but at the end of the day, I kind of just chalk it off to fear, people are fearful of something that they don't know about," Rodriguez said.

She said the responsibility to not only contribute to logical decisions, but also respond to calls, emails, and social media comments created newer challenges.

"People were upset because we did a drive-thru," Rodriguez said. "They didn't like that people were upset because we were too far out. "You know, why weren't you inside the city limits."

"What I was receiving on the other side was good advice to stay steady, to keep letting the data drive the science, keep letting the focus be about saving lives and canceling the noise."

Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales said her experience was similar to that of Rodriguez'.

"Keep the faith," Canales said. "Be strong stand shoulder to shoulder, and make the tough decisions when needed, because people's lives are at stake."

What helped both of these county leaders overcome the skepticism is what they call the one-percent.

In the end, both Canales and Rodriguez said the everyday Coastal Bend residents who take a moment to say "thanks" continues to motivate them to defeat COVID.

