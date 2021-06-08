What to do if you lose your COVID-19 vaccine card in Nueces County

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — We've received multiple questions from viewers about what to do when asked for a vaccination card if you lost or don't have yours.
Many companies and some businesses are now asking for proof of vaccination as cases from the delta variant continue to rise.
Don't worry, Health Director Annette Rodriguez said if you've lost yours, you can still get a copy.
Here's how:
- Call the health department at (361) 826-7200 and press option 2.
- Tell them your name, date of birth and if you remember the month you got your vaccine.
- The health department will mail it to you or you can stop by and pick it up.