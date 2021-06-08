What to do if you lose your COVID-19 vaccine card in Nueces County

Many companies and businesses are asking for proof of vaccination as cases from the delta variant continue to rise.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — We've received multiple questions from viewers about what to do when asked for a vaccination card if you lost or don't have yours.

Don't worry, Health Director Annette Rodriguez said if you've lost yours, you can still get a copy.

Here's how: