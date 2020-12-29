Hundreds receive their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine in Robstown

Those who were able to receive the vaccine today included hospital and long-term care staff and even funeral home workers and school nurses.

ROBSTOWN, Texas — Cars began to line up this morning at the Richard M. Borchard Fairgrounds in Robstown for the long awaited coronavirus vaccine.

The City-County Public Health District set up shop to administer their second drive-thru clinic after they received 500 more doses of the Moderna version.

"We knew we had to do the right thing, open up the drive-thru, get it out to the community," Health Director Annette Rodriguez said.

"We are still doing Phase 1-A, but we also know we can easily pivot to 1-B and to the 65 year and older, which is our more vulnerable populations."

Those who were able to receive the vaccine included hospital and long-term care staff and even funeral home workers and school nurses.

The goal was to give out all 500 doses.

Rodriguez believes another round of vaccines could arrive to the health district as soon as next week.

According to the health district, those first healthcare workers who got the vaccine at CHRISTUS Spohn Shoreline on December 15 can get their second vaccine shot as early as this Friday.

The second Pfizer shot has a four day grace period and can be given out as early as 17 days instead of the targeted 21, according to Rodriguez.

Clinical trials have shown that after the second shot, the vaccine had a 95-percent success rate in keeping people COVID free.

