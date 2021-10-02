Kleberg County set to host another coronavirus vaccine clinic Wednesday

The event will be first come, first served. 1,000 Pfizer vaccines will be distributed to people in the 1A or 1B category.

KLEBERG COUNTY, Texas — CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital in Kleberg County received another shipment of 1,000 Pfizer vaccines. The hospital has announced it now plans to distribute those to people who meet the criteria for Phase 1A or Phase 1B tomorrow.

This clinic is for folks who need to receive the first dose vaccine. It will be at CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Kleberg on Wednesday, February 10, starting at 8 a.m.

This is a first come, first served event. No appointments are necessary.

Location: 1311 General East Cavazos Blvd, Kingsville, TX 78363

Patients are being asked to enter through the entrance located on East General Cavazos Blvd.

