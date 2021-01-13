Kleberg County set to vaccinate 300 pre-registered residents on Jan. 15

This will be their initial trial run as the sheriff's office will use state resources to give the shots.

KLEBERG COUNTY, Texas — The Kleberg County Sheriff's Office is getting ready to help with the vaccination of 300 pre-registered residents in the county.

It's set to happen on Friday, January 15.

The county has received donations of several medical grade refrigerators and freezers. One of them is being moved to the JK Northway Expo Center in Kingsville to hold the 300 doses of the vaccine.

