Kleberg County working with state to secure COVID-19 vaccines, opening registry for registrants seeking vaccination

KLEBERG COUNTY, Texas — Commissioners in Kleberg County discussed how COVID-19 vaccines will be distributed in their area during their regularly scheduled meeting Monday, and they had some good news.

The County has reached out to state officials and are working with the Director of Emergency Services, who has assured them the County will be getting vaccines for their own administration.

They also spoke with Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales, who agreed to give Kleberg County 100 slots in Monday's drive-thru vaccine distribution at the Richard Borchard Fairgrounds. She said they would give Kleberg County more vaccines in the future.

"Judge Canales has assured me from this point forward, every time they get the vaccine, she will reserve me 100 vaccines," Kleberg County Judge Rudy Madrid said.

Kleberg County is also beginning a registry for those seeking the vaccine. They even hired a temporary full-time employee to keep track of the lists of registrants -- one list for people 64 and older, and another list for people 16 and older with chronic illnesses.

The Kleberg County Sheriff is keeping track of police and fire employees who need to be vaccinated.

Madrid said to keep an eye out for them to release a special hotline for you to call and register. Until then, registrants should call the County Judge's office at (361) 595-8585.

