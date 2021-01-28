About 30,000 people in Nueces County have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the health district reports

The public health district is planning another clinic to be held sometime next week at the American Bank Center.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — So far in Nueces County -- about 30,000 people have taken at least one dose of the vaccine. That includes nearly 8,000 fully vaccinated people. About 4,000 first doses of the Moderna vaccine were administered today.

There was also a separate clinic there for those who were notified to come by and get their second dose.

A big part of the volunteer group out there were employees from the Port of Corpus Christi, some of who also received a shot.

"We're in the midst of a very bad pandemic," volunteer Russell Pickering said.

"I compare this back to the polio shot. My parents, a lot of them were skeptical about getting the shots, but they had neighbors who were getting bad side effects from polio so I always try to be at the forefront of getting the vaccine to make sure I'm protected against the bad stuff out there."

The public health district is planning another clinic to be held sometime next week at the American Bank Center.

Since they'll need to get a feel of how this location will function as a clinic -- they're only giving out about 500 doses. We don't have a time or date just yet -- but will update you as soon as that becomes available.

Also, 500 doses of the Moderna vaccine were given to the Corpus Christi Fire Department so they can continue inoculating the elderly through the Saving Our Seniors program. These doses are part of the 5,000 vaccines delivered Thursday.

For more information regarding vaccinations, contact the Health District at 361-826-7200, option 2 or visit www.cctexas.com/coronavirus or www.nuecesknows.com.

