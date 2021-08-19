'I just can't take the chance anymore': Woman gets COVID vaccine after virus affects loved ones

She said since changing her mind, she hopes to help her family understand the importance of doing their part in stopping the spread of COVID-19.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Thursday, the American Bank Center hosted their second mega clinic of the week. It was designed for those who are immunocompromised.

However, anyone was able to stop and get their first or second dose of the vaccine.

3News spoke with one woman who got her first dose after having a change of heart when COVID started hitting too close to home.

"I don't want to get sick," she said. "I have children. I have a husband. I have a friend that is fighting for her life right now in ICU. She was healthy before. No other health conditions, only got COVID. Her dad died yesterday and she might die, too. She's not even 40. I just can't take the chance anymore."

She said since changing her mind, she hopes to help her family understand the importance of doing their part in stopping the spread of COVID-19.

She was even able to schedule her mom for her first dose appointment.

About 10,000 people who are immunocompromised in the area are eligible for a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, health officials said.

"If you have cancer, or you're on chemotherapy, you're on radiation therapy," Dr. Onufrak added.

She said even people who are recovering from major surgeries can qualify.

"Anybody that has had any kind of organ transplant or stem cell transplant," she said. "What they're on is immunosuppressant medications so that can also depress their antibody response."

She said if your immune system is vulnerable, it's in your best interest to get that third shot.

"People with HIV, It's an immunodeficiency disease," said Dr. Onufrak. "Not just HIV, but if you have Digeorge Syndrome. If you have Lupus, you have arthritis and are on high dose steroids, you also qualify."