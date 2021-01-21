New COVID-19 vaccination site coming to Corpus Christi

Another vaccine hub will soon be up and running in Corpus Christi at the American Bank Center, according to the Nueces County Emergency Management Department.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The coronavirus vaccine distribution was a big topic during today's meeting of the Nueces County Commissioner's Court. Specifically, there was talk about the need to set up some new vaccination sites in Corpus Christi.

Another vaccine hub will soon be up and running at the American Bank Center, according to Melissa Munguia, the Nueces County Emergency Management Coordinator.

"This will not only help alleviate the wait times at our site, but also address a different population as well," Munguia said. "The people who can't wait as long at drive-thru."

The new hub will be made of up personnel from Driscoll Children's Hospital. Munguia said they are prepared to begin the rollout there, however, she said there are a lot of variables that are outside of their control on this.

One of those variables is not knowing when they can expect to receive more vaccines as supply continues to be limited.

"Once that all starts to happen, the burden will be taken off these mega sites, but for our more vulnerable population, we'll have more vaccination opportunities popping up all over the place," Munguia said.

Munguia added that although the hub is currently on hold until more doses arrive, getting the site approved is a step in the right direction towards vaccinating more of the Corpus Christi community.

