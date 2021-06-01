What's the hold up with COVID-19 vaccines in San Patricio County?

County Judge David Krebs points to computer problems as the reason why the county has not received one single dose of the COVID-19 vaccine from the state.

SAN PATRICIO, Texas — Those who live in San Patricio County have been wondering why they have not seen their county handing out COVID-19 vaccines.



Many of the large retail pharmacies in San Patricio County have already started vaccinating folks in nursing homes. They’re also vaccinating government agencies like the Portland fire and police departments.

Portland Police Chief Mark Cory said he got his Moderna shot on December 27.

"Luckily, our Emergency Management Coordinator, Jeff Morris, he’s the Fire Chief here in Portland, was able to coordinate with our local H-E-B pharmacy to acquire the vaccine for us, which half of the police department and half of the fire department have already taken the first dose," Cory said.



The Chief added the city is working to quickly get the rest of the fire and police department personnel vaccinated.

"It puts me at ease a little bit and when I get that second one, I’ll feel much better," Cory said. "I hope the vast majority of all officers decide to get it."



Dr. James Mobley is the San Patricio County Health Authority and said he’s ready to get residents and first responders vaccinated throughout the county.

"Whenever we’ve got some vaccine, we’re going to get it into an arm," Dr. Mobley said.

"I told people yesterday, don’t bend over, because if I got that vaccine, you’re likely to get stuck in your arm or somewhere because we’re going to get it out there as soon as I have it.”



County Judge David Krebs said he’s heard from folks upset over the fact the county still hasn’t vaccinated anyone.

"I know we’ve been getting numerous, numerous phone calls, Corpus has them, Refugio has them, everyone is having the vaccine except us," Krebs said. "You know the computer glitch took us out.”

Krebs points to computer problems as the reason why the county has not received one single dose of the COVID-19 vaccine from the state.

"We wanted to know why we weren’t getting ours and we contacted them and they said well 'there was a computer glitch, you were deleted from the computer, you need to go back in and re-apply for it,' which we have.”



Judge Krebs said he believes some 250 doses are being sent to his county. He said the sheriff's department, along with first responders around the county, will be vaccinated with hopes to get all of them done over the next two weeks.

