'No federal reserve' of COVID-19 vaccine doses exists, Oregon governor says

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said the COVID-19 vaccine stockpile Operation Warp Speed pledged to release to states next week does not exist.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said the state’s efforts to increase COVID-19 vaccinations have been thrown in disarray because of “deception on a national scale” by the Trump administration.

On Friday morning, the Democrat tweeted that she was told by General Gustave F. Perna, who leads the “Operation Warp Speed” federal vaccine effort, that states will not be receiving increased shipments of vaccines from the national stockpile next week “because there is no federal reserve of doses.”

Brown said she was demanding answers from federal officials and that she was “shocked and appalled" that they set an expectation on which they could not deliver.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee responded to the news Friday tweeting, “Governors were told repeatedly by [the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services] there was a strategic reserve of vaccines, and this week, the American people were told it’d be released to increase supply of vaccine. It appears now that no reserve exists. The Trump admin. must answer immediately for this deception.”

Governors were told repeatedly by @HHSgov there was a strategic reserve of vaccines, and this week, the American people were told it’d be released to increase supply of vaccine.



It appears now that no reserve exists. The Trump admin. must answer immediately for this deception. https://t.co/JJky0NcbPi — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) January 15, 2021

During a press conference Friday, Public Health — Seattle & King County Health Officer Dr. Jeff Duchin said the news was “incredibly frustrating.”

"As I think you all know, the pace of vaccine delivery to the states has not kept up with what was advertised and what was promised by Operation Warp Speed," said Duchin. "So, you know, at baseline we’re not getting as many doses as we anticipated, the doses haven’t been increasing each week as we were told they would, and we have very little insight into the supply issues at the federal level.”

According to the Washington State Department of Health (DOH), more than 201,000 COVID-19 doses have been given to Washingtonians in Phase 1A. That’s less than 3% of the state's population.

During a press briefing Wednesday, DOH officials announced that the next phase of the state’s vaccine rollout, known as Phase 1B, will be on an accelerated timeline. Officials said the state will move into its next phase of COVID-19 vaccination sooner than expected and will begin inoculating people aged 70 years and older.

It is currently unknown how Friday’s news about vaccine reserves will impact the state’s plan to speed up vaccinations.

Inslee admitted this week that there have been logistics issues with administering the vaccine, and he blamed the outgoing administration and promised help is on the way.

“Every state is having these challenges. It’s like any new system. But I believe we are going to have a fairly rapid increase in our production, in getting people this vaccine,” said Inslee.

On Thursday, President-elect Joe Biden unveiled a $1.9 trillion coronavirus plan to turn the tide on the pandemic, speeding up vaccines and pumping out financial help to those struggling with the prolonged economic fallout.