Not sure how long you should wait to get the vaccine after having COVID-19? Here's what experts say

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend COVID-19 Task Force offered an update today on vaccination efforts in Nueces County.

According to Public Health Director Annette Rodriguez, next week’s allocation of the vaccine was received this week.

That's the reason for a clinic held on Friday at the Richard Borchard Fairgrounds.

At least five thousand doses were given out, meaning that the health district is not planning a vaccination event next Tuesday.

The district also saying today they have not yet received any of the newly approved Johnson and Johnson one shot vaccinations. Those are primarily being used in outpatient clinics and pharmacies.

One important question that came up during that same briefing was about the amount of time you have to wait to get the vaccine after being sick with the virus.

The CDC originally said you should wait 90 days but have since done away with that recommendation saying you can get the vaccine as soon as you're well.

Health Director Annette Rodriguez says waiting a week or two after you've recovered should be enough time.

“You’re already building up antibodies because you're having a natural immunity effect because you have COVID-19 and so now you're getting a vaccine that is trying to give you more antibodies to protect you and so you really just don’t want to put those together, you want to wait a reasonable time frame and feeling healthy and well before you do that,” said Rodriguez.

It's different if you have had mono-clonal antibody treatment, experts then say you need to wait 3 months before you get the vaccine. As always make sure to consult your doctor before making these decisions.

