Pfizer 3rd dose likely needed, will this impact the Coastal Bend when it comes to achieving herd immunity?

City County Public Health Director Annette Rodriguez says the additional dose will not hurt us when it comes to achieving herd immunity.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This week the CEO of Pfizer announced that a third dose will likely be needed between 6 and 12 months after a person is fully vaccinated.

The City County Public Health Director Annette Rodriguez says this is good news.

Rodriguez says the potential third dose wouldn’t hurt us when it comes to achieving herd immunity.

“The herd immunity is really with the two vaccines for Moderna and Pfizer fully vaccinated and so we wouldn’t count the booster as adding to the herd immunity,” said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez also added that the third dose would be like an annual booster much like the flu shot we get every year and it also helps protect against COVID-19 variants.

"The other nice thing about this Pfizer announcement is that the booster this shot that they're thinking might be the third vaccine actually helps against the variants and the one specifically we're looking at is the B1351 which is the South Africa strain,” said Rodriguez.

She also says this booster dose would not impact vaccine clinics and would simply add to the routine they have already established.

