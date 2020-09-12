Quinnipiac Poll shows 61% of people are willing to get COVID-19 vaccine

The poll also found 74% of people say they or someone they know has been infected with the virus.

It is expected that doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will begin to be ship all over the country including Connecticut. A new Quinnipiac Poll shows more than half of people are willing to get vaccinated.

The poll surveyed 978 self-identified registered voters across the country from December 1 to December 7, with a margin of error of +/- 3.1 percentage points. The QU Poll found 61% of people are willing to take the vaccine, while 33% said they do not think they would be willing to get vaccinated.

The Poll also found 20% of people are either very confident in the federal government's ability to oversee the safety of the vaccine and 45% are somewhat confident. There was 33% of people said they are not so confident or not confident at all in the federal government's ability.

Interestingly, the Poll showed 37% of people said they will get the vaccine as soon as possible, 41% say they will wait a few months, and 20% say they never will take a vaccine.

"When it comes time to roll up the sleeve, will Americans put their trust in the vaccine? The answer is yes, but as far as timing, there will be no rush to be first in line," said Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy.

The QU Poll also showed the spread of COVID-19 and its impact on people. There 74% of people said they have been infected with the virus or know someone personally who had COVID-19. In comparison, this is an increase from the Poll's report in April by 45 percentage points.