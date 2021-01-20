San Patricio: Vaccine questions answered by the Emergency Preparedness Department

The County's Health Department has not yet received any vaccines at this time. However, this doesn't mean vaccines aren't being distributed.

SAN PATRICIO, Texas — Health officials with San Patricio County took time today to answer questions live from residents on all things COVID.

From testing to highly-anticipated vaccines, Clara Rieder, the manager for the County's Public Health Emergency Preparedness team hosted the session.

Key Takeaways

The County's Health Department has not yet received any vaccines at this time. However, this doesn't mean vaccines aren't being distributed.

When it comes time for the department to get and administer those vaccines -- they want to make them better accessible to residents who may be low-income or without transportation.

"We won't be just be having one general location for everybody to come to," Clara Rieder with San Pat said.

"We'll be moving around the area to help get our individuals, especially since we are a rural community and there's a lot of individuals who don't have a vehicle or a vehicle reliable enough to sometimes drive about 20 minutes to 30 min. out of their way to get the vaccines."

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.