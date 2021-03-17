Save Our Seniors Program expands across Texas as more elderly residents get vaccinated

Governor Gregg Abbott announced that 34 more counties in Texas have signed up to take part in the program that started in Corpus Christi.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There's more proof of performance as the third week of the Save Our Seniors program gets underway.

Governor Gregg Abbott said today that 34 more counties in Texas have signed up to take part in the program that was started in Corpus Christi just a few weeks ago.

The program was launched statewide in February in order to vaccinate older adults who are primarily homebound.

It was just three weeks ago that Gov. Abbott announced that more than 1,100 National Guardsmen would be helping with the program.

Our local effort brought together groups like Meals on Wheels and nursing companies that helped find people who wanted the shot, but weren't been able to get it on their own.

The success of the program in Corpus Christi caught the attention of state leaders and then expanded the program to to 26 counties.

Today, Abbott announced plans that'll bring in an additional 34 counties, including more in the Coastal Bend.

