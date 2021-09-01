COVID-19 vaccination clinic coming to the Coastal Bend: Here's what you should know.

The distribution will take place at the Richard M Borchard Fairgrounds in Robstown starting at 12 p.m. on Monday, January 11.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — 4,000 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine will be sent to the Nueces County Health District for mass distribution to anyone in the Phase 1-A and Phase 1-B vaccination groups on Monday, January 11.

There are going to be two ways to register:

500 registrations will open online on Sunday, January 10.

500 will be accepted on site for those without access to a computer.

As city leaders prepare to begin vaccinating more people across the Coastal Bend, they held a news conference Friday to remind the public of all they need to know before showing up to get their shots.

If you qualify under tier 1A or 1B and haven't received your shot, the first thing you will want to know is how to get in line.

"There is the two, dual system for registering," Public Health Director Annette Rodriguez said. "Those individuals that have computers, they can register online. We are going to take half of the people. We're going to vaccinate from online. The other half we're going to register on site."

Another question some have is how long it will take to go through the process of getting the vaccine.

"It may not be quick. In fact, I'm going to guarantee that you're going to have to wait," Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales said. "You're not zipping in. You're not zipping out."

"When you pre-register, you're going to get a code on your phone. You're going to take that phone and that code to the fairgrounds," Canales said.

"You're also going to get some instructions from there. It's easy. You get into the location, follow arrows and we're going to take you from there."

With 4,000 doses arriving Monday, some have asked why the health district is only going to vaccinate 1,000 per day.

"It's just basically logistics. The vaccine itself is a very fragile vaccine," Rodriguez said. "We're also going to try to take care of additional individuals, if we can, if we are able to. If we're still going strong, we'll go to 1,100, 1,200, 1,300. We'll probably be closing around 8 p.m. every day."

Leaders said all 4,000 doses will be going to first time patients since those who have already received their first dose of the vaccine are not due for their second until later this month.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.