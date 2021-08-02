Second dose coronavirus vaccination clinic happening Wednesday, Thursday in Robstown

9,000 second dose vaccines will be administered to those who received their first dose vaccine on January 11, 12, 15, or 16 at the fairgrounds.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — 9,000 second dose vaccinations will be administered at two clinics for Phase 1A and 1B patrons who received their first dose vaccine on January 11, 12, 15, or 16 at the Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds, city officials announced on Monday afternoon.

Vaccine Dates

Wednesday, February 10 at 8 a.m.

Thursday, February 11 at 11 a.m.

Location: 1213 Terry Shamsie Boulevard, Robstown, Texas.

Those who are eligible will receive a text message with a “magic link.” Please click on the link and answer the questions to receive your QR code.

People with landlines can call the Health District for assistance on the “magic link” by calling 361-826-7200. Select option 2.

If you were vaccinated on January 11 and 12, you will receive your second dose appointment on Feb. 10.

If you were vaccinated on January 15 and 16, you will receive your second dose appointment on Feb. 11.

500 people will be assigned a specific hour at a time. City officials ask that you arrive one hour before your appointment.

You won't be able to change your appointment time or give it to a family member. All appointments are final. If you miss your appointment for a second dose vaccination, you can try to come to a future available second dose clinic.

