A significant number of people are waiting to hear how, when they can get their second dose of the vaccine

The Health District is doing all they can to get those vaccines in arms as quickly as possible.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Dante Gonzalez with the City-County Health District tells 3News that the calls from concerned citizens have been flooding their offices.

Many more Nueces County residents are wanting to know not only about COVID-19, but of a particular concern about the administration of the second dose vaccines.

Apparently, there's a great deal of confusion, and the administrators at the health district tell us it can all be cleared up with a phone call or simply checking out their website.

"The short answer to that is yes you are going to get," Gonzalez said.

"Be a little patient with everybody. The state is the one that is allocating the vaccines. They are the only ones that are moving the vaccines back and forth. And then as the providers give out their first doses, the second doses follow but right now they are just lagging a little bit. But people will get their second dose."

Our follow up question: Is there a difference between the first and second doses?

"The second doses is a lot different than first doses," Gonzalez said. "Second doses have a name attached to the particular vaccine because we already know who needs to come by to receive the vaccination."

That said, the city-county health department in Nueces County wants residents to know that they're doing all they can to get those vaccines, first as well as second doses, in arms as quickly as possible.

