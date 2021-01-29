State leaders discuss Phase 1C category for the COVID-19 vaccine

The Texas Department of State Health Services is working on deciding who will qualify for the next round of vaccines.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Thursday, members of the Texas Department of State Health Services hosted a webinar to update Texans on how far we've come with COVID-19 vaccinations and what we can expect in the future.

Imelda Garcia is the Associate Commissioner of Laboratory and Infectious Disease Services. She said Texas has taken major strides in getting citizens vaccinated.

"More than two million doses have been administered across the state, so we have about 2.57 million that equates to about 1.7 million people that have gotten at least one dose and about 370,000 who have been fully vaccinated," said Garcia.

She added that several people who fall under phase 1A and 1B already have at least their first dose.

"Nearly one of every 13 Texans at least 16 years of age have had a vaccine. But, more importantly, for those Texans 65 and older, that's more than one out of every six Texans over 65 have received their COVID-19 vaccine".

Now, the DSHS is working on who will fall under phase 1C, but so far, no decision has been made on who qualifies for the next tier in vaccine distribution.

Garcia said it all depends on how many vaccines are being given.

"The data first and foremost and so what are we seeing in Texas as far as vulnerabilities and outbreaks on the case data. That really is dependent on the vaccine supply and how quickly the vaccine increases and how quickly we can get through our 1-B population so that is yet to be seen," said Garcia.

In order for more vaccines to be sent out to communities, those communities need to distribute all their vaccines within five to seven days.

