Survey on vaccine passports: Half of Texans approve of the idea

There are currently no plans in Texas or the US to mandate an immunization passport.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — A new survey says nearly half of all Texans approve of the idea of an vaccination passport which provides proof that you've had your COVID-19 vaccine.

According to a survey conducted by a biotechnical products distribution company, 3,000 people were questioned.

47-percent of Texas believe such documents should be issued as proof of receiving the vaccine compared to a national average of 59-percent.

Dr. Kim Onufrak with the City-County health department said such proof is already mandated for international travelers.

"There are some countries that require you to be immunized against certain diseases like yellow fever so I don't see the harm in having people getting vaccinated for COVID and showing proof that they got vaccinated so they don't have to quarantine when they go into a country," Dr. Onufrak said.

"We're starting to see another surge. We see that in Michigan and our numbers today are certainly, unfortunately, starting to mirror that a little bit. We're in triple digits now."

Dr. Onufrak said in most cases, the card you get when you are vaccinated should be enough but some are worried about forgeries. But the good news is that everyone who get's a shot is recorded.

"It might be more convenient to have a vaccine passport but you can always just bring your shot records," Dr. Onufrak said. "You know, we grew up with the shot records you brought to every clinic."

Dr. Onufrak said this would be one more shot that you'll have proof of through a national registry which is already in use.

There are currently no plans in Texas or the US to mandate an immunization passport.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.