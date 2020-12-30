x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Corpus Christi's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Corpus Christi, Texas | kiiitv.com

Vaccine

'Temperature excursion' causes issue with some Moderna vaccine shipments to Texas, health officials say

The Texas Hospital Association said an unknown number of shipments could not be used, and the federal government shipped replacement doses.
Credit: Matt McNew
The Moderna vaccine at Children's Health in Dallas.

An unspecified number of shipments of the Moderna vaccine to Texas could not be used due to "temperature excursion," meaning the holding temperature was outside the recommended range, state health officials say.

The Texas Hospital Association said the federal government shipped replacement doses to the facilities affected by the issue, but didn't have specifics about how many doses or what shipments were impacted. 

A temperature excursion is defined as "any temperature reading outside ranges recommended in the manufacturers’ package inserts," according to the CDC.

The Moderna vaccine was first delivered in the state during the second week of distribution, starting on Dec. 21. 

As of Dec. 30, almost 680,000 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have been shipped to providers in Texas, according to the state dashboard.

Related Articles