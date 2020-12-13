Texas expected to receive over 220,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine in first week

The vaccine plan from the state prioritizes hospital staff, home health care workers, and staff and residents in long-term care facilities for early doses.

Texas will receive more than 220,000 doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine in the first week of distribution, state health officials say.

Those doses will be shipping to 109 hospitals across 34 counties, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Gen. Gustav Perna said Saturday that he expected the first shipment of the vaccine to arrive in states on Monday.

Nine medical centers in Dallas County, seven in Tarrant County and two in Collin County will receive some of Texas' initial allotment of 224,250 doses, according to the state.

The vaccine plan from DSHS prioritizes hospital staff who work with patients, home health care workers, and staff and residents at long-term care facilities as the focus for early vaccination.

On Saturday afternoon, Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted that Texas is expected to receive more doses in December than the number of residents who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus during the pandemic.

Earlier this month, Abbott said the Centers for Disease Control has slated Texas to receive more than 1.4 million doses of vaccine by the end of the year.

As of Saturday, state health officials had reported more than 1.3 million positive COVID-19 tests, a number that has been rapidly rising in recent weeks due to rampant community spread of the disease.

The Pfizer vaccine was approved by the FDA and CDC on Friday and Saturday, respectively, making the U.S. the fourth country to begin administering the shot.

Another vaccine by Moderna will be reviewed by an FDA advisory panel this week and could be allowed for public use soon afterward.

COVID-19 vaccine shipments begin in historic US effort 1/10

2/10

3/10

4/10

5/10

6/10

7/10

8/10

9/10

10/10 1 / 10