The demand for COVID-19 vaccines continues to outpace the supply in Texas

Lawmakers may be in the middle of another legislative session in Austin, but they say they're still helping guide our response to the pandemic.

TEXAS, USA — State Senator Chuy Hinojosa is encouraged about the state's response to the need to vaccinate more people. That after what he admits it was a rough start to the effort.

"We have really learned a lot from the mistakes made initially," Hinojosa said.

"When we started here in Texas, it took us four weeks to vaccinate one million people. Now, it takes us two weeks to vaccinate one million, so you can see we're learning from our mistakes, from the disarray, quite frankly, that we had when we started."



Senator Hinojosa also says that he’s in contact with state officials who are trying to improve our testing and vaccinating systems.

"We are in constant communication in pushing to make changes and push for more vaccines for our state and for different regions, so we are part of the process itself,” Hinojosa said.



The director of our health district, Annette Rodriguez, is ready to start vaccinating 35,000 people a week. She’s hoping the state can somehow increase its vaccine supply.

"We heard a week and a half ago that we hit one million doses -- that was for the 1A and 1B, but we’re supposed to be at 10 million so we still need nine million people to go, but we need doses," Rodriguez said. "We’re getting close to 20,000."



Hinojosa tells 3News there is a bit more vaccine on the way soon.

"Texas is approximately getting 330,000 vaccines a week -- that will increase to 380,000," Hinojosa said.



So, 50,000 more vaccines a week for the state won’t mean too much to Nueces County.

The Senator and Rodriguez agree that the demand continues to outpace the supply and until that turns around, the pace of vaccinations will continue to be slow.

