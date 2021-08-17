Third dose vaccine clinic at the American Bank Center only for people with weakened immune systems

This clinic is not for everyone. Health officials said it will be drive-thru from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Wednesday, August 18.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — At Corpus Christi City Council, Health Director Annette Rodriguez announced that the health district will be hosting a third dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic for people who have compromised immune systems.

This clinic is not for everyone. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention said people should talk to their healthcare provider about their medical condition, and whether getting an additional dose is appropriate for them. Here's who the CDC recommends gets the third shot.

Rodriguez said two vaccine shots may not be enough for specific groups of people.

The drive-thru clinic will be from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Wednesday, August 18.

Who Needs an Additional COVID-19 Vaccine?

Currently, CDC is recommending that moderately to severely immunocompromised people receive an additional dose. This includes people who have: