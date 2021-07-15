Nueces County Officials: Four fully vaccinated patients died of COVID-19 in last three months

Three of the people had cancer, but the other person had a clean medical record, health officials said.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — The Nueces County City-County Public Health Director said that we have seen a handful of deaths from COVID-19 in people who were fully vaccinated.

Those breakthrough cases are showing up across the country and we now have found out that we've had a number of them between April and June of this year.

As we have been slowly coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, there are still some worrisome developments such as the Delta variant. There are also concerns over those breakthrough cases, some of which we have seen in Nueces County.

"We have had some breakthrough cases which means they were fully vaccinated and we have had a handful of individuals up to about five people who have died so yes there are people who are fully vaccinated," Health Director Annette Rodriguez said.

Nueces County had a total of 92 COVID deaths between April and June. Rodriguez said four of those people, all in their 60's, were fully vaccinated against COVID-19, but they still ended up dying from the virus.

She added that three of those people had cancer, but the other person had a clean medical record.

"Now they have other complications, comorbidities other medical issues all except one and there's one that I can't actually see from the charts, if they had any problems, you know, health wise," she said.

Rodriguez also told 3News that those folks were re-infected between 10 and 40 days after being fully vaccinated. She mentioned that to be considered fully vaccinated, you must wait two weeks after the final vaccine.

Also, three out of the four cases were picked up the virus from a family member.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.