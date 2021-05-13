Children as young as 12 get the COVID-19 vaccine at La Palmera Mall

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It’s certainly not unusual to find teens here at La Palmera Mall whether hanging out or shopping with friends -- but on Thursday, they were here for a different reason and that was to receive their COVID-19 vaccine.
"It gives you a sense of relief after so many months and a year of this terrible situation- it’s nice because now my family is also safe now" said 14 year old Daniella Priego.
Priego- who was accompanied by her mother said she made the decision to get vaccinated not only to protect her family but also herself.
"I also want to have that relief of myself not just them I didn’t want to go through all the stress you have to go through by just going out to eat one day" said Priego.
Priego says she encourages other teens her age to take advantage of the covid-19 vaccine accessibility.
"I feel like it wouldn’t have got approved if it wasn’t safe- and if more people come out they are able to reassure themselves.. I don’t think there will be any negative repercussions- i think its great and i encourage them to" said Priego.
Hearing the teens words, brought public health authority Dr. Kim Onufrak to tears, after all of the work and effort they have done to get the community vaccinated.
"It makes my heart happy.. I mean she did. She makes me cry. Because this is what we are here for. We are trying to end this pandemic, and this really is the only way to get to herd immunity. To get to normalcy is to try to get our teens vaccinated" said Onufrak.
The vaccine clinic at La Palmera mall is open during mall business hours with no appointment necessary.
The Health District also will be offering vaccines to the 12-15 age group at Greenwood Senior Center to offer Pfizer vaccine.
The Greenwood Senior Center will be a walk-thru clinic and opens Thursday, May 13 through Friday, May 14 from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and on Saturday, May 15 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
