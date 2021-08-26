New vaccine clinic set to open at Greenwood Senior Center

There are nearly 154,000 people fully vaccinated within Nueces County, according to city leaders.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Earlier this week, the Food and Drug Administration fully approved the Pfizer vaccine for use and the Corpus Christi-Nueces County Health District has announced a new permanent clinic opening up.

The new site will be located at the Greenwood Senior Center and will be open beginning Monday, August 30m for first and second dose vaccinations.

According to Mayor Paulette Guajardo, as of Tuesday, there are nearly 154,000 people fully vaccinated within Nueces County. Local health officials continue to tout its effectiveness.

"The vaccinations have already proven effective to keep the masses out of the hospital," Luis Wilmot with the Health District said. "The majority of the people in the hospital right now are unvaccinated. 95% are unvaccinated. Same thing with the folks in ICU."