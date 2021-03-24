Vaccine eligibility expanding, health director says register now

Anyone who's 16 or older will be able get the Pfizer vaccine and anyone 18 and older will be able to get the Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Vaccine eligibility will expand starting Monday, March 29.

Anyone who's 16 or older will be able to get the Pfizer vaccine and anyone 18 and older will be able to get the Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines.

City County Health Director Annette Rodriguez says she's excited about the news and she says if you’re going to be eligible go ahead and register now.

“You can register for next week so we’re fine with that, it opens up on the 29th again, we don’t know how much vaccines we’ll be receiving but as soon as we do we’ll let everyone know and they can get vaccinated,” said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez says although some people have been eligible there is a percentage of people who aren’t quite ready to get the vaccine. She believes that's the reason why last week they saw less people show up for vaccine distributions and she says other parts of the state started to see declines as well.

“Why the decline? The decline could be you’re already reaching all the population that’s going to be ready to actually get their vaccine so that makes sense that now it’s time to open up to additional groups so they can get an opportunity to get vaccinated,” said Rodriguez.

The health district is looking to give more options on how you can receive your vaccine. Wednesdays second dose vaccination clinic at the fairgrounds in Robstown will have two options.

A walk thru clinic will be between 9:00 am and 2:00 pm and people attending the walk-through can show up for their scheduled appointment time. If you have a mobility concern you can take part in the drive through and you do not arrive at the time of your scheduled appointment. The drive through will be between 3:00 and 4:00 p.m.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.