COVID-19 vaccine efforts increase in Nueces County

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Now that younger teens are eligible to get their COVID-19 vaccinations, the City-County Public Health District is about to step up its outreach effort.

The health district's goal is not only to reach out to those teens -- but any person who hasn't already been vaccinated.

That resiliency, according to Health Director Annette Rodriguez, also allowed those kids to be carriers of the virus and be asymptomatic.

While children are a big focus of the vaccine recruitment, so, too, are another segment of the South Texas population. There's even a name for them: the "SVI," an acronym for members of the "Social Vulnerability Index."

The City of San Antonio launched its stepped-up outreach by utilizing Texas artists like singer Little Joe and Simply Rayne.

Rodriguez adds that the district will also be reaching out to local church groups for help. She says you'll see more happening in the coming days and weeks.

