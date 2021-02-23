Vaccine plans as more are anticipated to arrive in Nueces County

This week, there are going to be a total of 10,000 people getting a first dose of the vaccine. 5,000 will be getting their second dose.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Tomorrow, the Nueces County Health District will hold another 5,000 dose vaccine clinic at the Richard M Borchard Fairgrounds in Robstown. At the same time, there will be a second dose clinic for 1,000 people at the American Bank Center.

This week, there are going to be a total of 10,000 people getting a first dose of the vaccine. 5,000 will be getting their second dose.



There is a real possibility that a lot more vaccines will soon arrive. In anticipation of that -- Nueces County is looking to approve a contract with CHRISTUS Spohn to have nurses ready to join the mass shot effort.

"There is a contract that they [nurses] will get paid if we need them and call them," Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales said.

"We don’t always need them. We don’t always call them, but why is this important? Because FEMA has the ability to provide public assistance for counties and cities and we want to reimburse ourselves for those dollars that we have spent in this endeavor.”



Canales said that signing the contract with CHRISTUS will help the county show FEMA that it had a contract in place and that will help to speed the government reimbursement process up.

By the way, the health district is sure it’s going to need the nurses' help in the near future, according to the County Judge.

"We’re also looking forward to having all of those allegations double or potentially triple in the months to come, particularly as Johnson-Johnson gets approved for dissemination," Canales said.



Judge Canales also wanted to remind everyone who signed up for shots this week to make sure and follow the COVID vaccine instructions that are going to be sent out by the health department.

She said people should not show up earlier than the time they are told to be there for the vaccine. If everyone follows the directions, she said it will make for a faster and smoother vaccination clinic.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.