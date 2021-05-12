Nueces County awaits FDA approval for Pfizer for young children

The decision will still need approval from the CDC when an advisory committee meets on Wednesday.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Now that the FDA has authorized emergency use for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to include children as young as 12, local health officials say they could start vaccinating this new expanded age group as early as this week.

Previously, the vaccine had been authorized for individuals 16 and older.

However, there is one more step in the process.

The decision will still need approval from the CDC when an advisory committee meets on Wednesday.

"As soon as the approval goes through, then we will start vaccinating 12 and up," said Dr. Kim Onufrak with the city council health district.

Dr. Kim Onufrak said the vaccination process for the age group will be the same as it is for adults. They will require the same dosage and will be able to get the vaccine at many of the same locations like the clinic at La Palmera mall.

"We're actually turning La Palmera mall over to the National Guard and they will be vaccinating when available for 12 and up. We are also opening our Greenwood location," said Dr. Onufrak.

Right now, the health district has been visiting high schools throughout the county to provide the vaccine to those 16 and up with plans to also expand clinics to area middle school locations.

"We are working on trying to target the 12 and up. It's been a long time coming and we do have plans to vaccinate as many kids as possible before school lets out," said Onufrak.

Keep in mind parents will still need to give their consent before their child receives the vaccine.

Dr. Onufrak wants to assure parents who might be hesitant about their children getting the vaccine, that it is safe and believes it's only a matter of time before the vaccine will be approved for children who are even younger.

"I would give it to my own child, and I will when it's approved," said Dr. Onufrak.

"We have data out there that it is safe for kids 12 and up. The data will come out later on this summer and by September we will be able to vaccinate 2 and up," said Dr. Onufrak.

Dr. Onufrak continues to encourage anyone who qualifies to get vaccinated.

"If it's something that could be prevented by a shot, why not get the vaccine, why not protect your child," said Dr. Onufrak.

