When will the Coastal Bend begin seeing enough supplies for the vaccine arriving from the state?

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — The biggest question surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine is when our area will begin to see more doses arriving.



Our health district has proven it can vaccinate at least 5,000 people each day out at the Richard M Borchard Fairgrounds in Robstown. Officials said they can do that job seven days a week and also set up clinics around town.



Our area's State Senator, Chuy Hinojosa, also feels that we’re on track to start receiving larger shipments of that much needed vaccine.

"We received an increase on the weekly supply of vaccines in Texas from I think 310,000 to round 380,000 vaccines a week," Hinojosa said. "But, in addition to that -- we received another dosage of 125,000 vaccines so we’re going in the right direction.”



The federal government is going to soon begin setting up Federal Emergency Management Agency vaccination sites in our state. Senator Hinojosa believes there will be several of those opened up.

We wondered if one of those mega federal sites could be opened up in our area?

"The answer is yes, right now FEMA has selected Texas as one of the states where they will build one of those hub centers to distribute vaccines and they’re looking at trying to increase the number of vaccines available to the general public and increase the number of people vaccinated on a daily basis and so yes," Hinojosa said.



The senator said he is encouraged by that plan and by the change of leadership in Washington which he says is now finally helping to coordinate the fight with states in the battle against COVID-19.

