When you should get your second dosage of the COVID-19 vaccine in Nueces County

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — City-county health director Annette Rodriguez said there is no need to worry or panic about the supply of COVID-19 vaccines when it comes to those still awaiting that second dose.

This comes in the wake of new concerns that some people might be trying to get their booster shot sooner than the required timeline calls for.

On Tuesday, folks with the city-county public health district and other health care professionals who fall under phase 1-A received their second dose at the Richard M. Borchard Fairgrounds. This is the first group of folks who the health district vaccinated with dose one back in December.

The booster shot is said to provide a 95-percent protection rate against the virus.

"Originally when you get your first shot, it is guaranteed to fight off COVID-19, but with your second shot it increases your chances," said Denzel Otokunrin, a health district worker who received his shot.

Health Director Annette Rodriguez said it's important to keep up to date for when you need to get that second shot.

The recommendation is 21 days after the first dose for the Pfizer vaccine and 28 days after the first dose of the Moderna vaccine.

It's also recommended not to get the booster earlier than four days before your due date.

"Last week, I heard something that made me a little nervous. People were saying people were going to Kingsville to get their first dose and then they wanted to come here a few days later to get their second dose and just get it over with. There is no such thing, you will have an adverse reaction," said Annette Rodriguez.

Now, if you got your first dose through the health district, officials there want to assure you there is a system in place. You will be alerted when it's time for your second one.

The health district is conducting second dose clinics while continuing separate vaccine drives for those getting the shot for the first time.

"So we are going to try to continue this process. Kind of a juggle here, but be patient with us," said Rodriguez.

Something else to keep in mind, if you miss your scheduled due date for the second dose health officials said there is some flexibility.

"Its not an exact science, sometimes people can come on the exact day for the second dose, if they don't come on the day of the second dose event, then they can go to another site or come to another mega drive thru events when we are giving out first doses and get their second dose then," said Dr. Kim Onufrak, Clinical Health Director for Health District.