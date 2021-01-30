Where the Coastal Bend sits compared to the state-wide COVID-19 surge

Unlike other parts of Texas, the fall and winter surge weren't as bad as the summer of 2020, as of Jan. 29.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Despite vaccination efforts continuing across the state, January ranked as one of the worst months for COVID-19 in Texas.

"The current surge started in the middle of October," said Chris Bird, a member of the Coastal Bend COVID-19 Task Force.

Bird said while there were periods of lower numbers since October, South Texas has been in the midst of an unpredictable surge.

"For us in the Coastal Bend, January has not been as bad as July," said Bird.

Unlike other parts of Texas, the fall and winter surge weren't as bad as the summer of 2020, as of Jan. 29.

"July was our worst month here in the Coastal Bend; there's been no month that was worse," said Bird.

According to reports, there was a bit of a spike in active cases in Nueces County early in January, but as the month ended, those numbers began to level off. However, Bird said it's still wise to acknowledge how unpredictable the virus is.

"Family members are where we're seeing all of our trends currently," said Annette Rodriguez, the director for the Nueces County-Corpus Christi Public Health District.

Rodriguez said while it's difficult to pinpoint where the hotspot locations are, households are a place where many people seem to still relax and let their guards down.

She reminded community members to continue taking their precautions as the month of January proved the surge was still ongoing.

