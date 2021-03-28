Get tested for COVID-19 and registered for the vaccine all in one stop

A COVID testing organization is adding something new for anyone who gets a test -- the ability to sign up for the vaccine.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — YesNoCovid is now offering a new way to sign up for the coronavirus vaccine. The program focuses on under-served populations who typically don't have access to healthcare.

Leaders there said that after seeing a large number of people turned away from emergency rooms, they started the mobile clinic, offering free COVID-19 testing.

They are now adding something new for anyone who gets a COVID test -- the ability to sign up for the vaccine.

"It's basically like an alternative to trying to get online, find an appointment, find an availability when really, we're trying to do that for you," Dr. Luke Berry said. "I think it will open up access for maybe people that aren't as savvy with, you know, getting online and finding an appointment. We basically take that step for you."

The organization is working with local officials as well as the state to receive the vaccines as early as possible.

