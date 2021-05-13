Youngest child in Nueces County receives COVID-19 vaccine

The young man's father tells us that he is in the medical field and has full confidence in the vaccine's safety.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — A 12-year-old student in the Flour Bluff Intermediate School was the very first person in Nueces County under the age of 16 to get a COVID-19 shot.

12-year-old Colben Carll and his family are planning a visit to Sea World in San Antonio and were hoping that vaccinations would be open to children so that he could have another layer of protection besides the mask.

Our local health district confirms that Colben was not only the first person in Nueces County under the age of 16 to get vaccinated. He was also the youngest.

"He's never been to Sea World and I got tickets to Sea World about a month ago, but I've been a bit hesitant to go because of the pandemic and once he's vaccinated that just gives us another margin of safety to going," Gregory Carll, Colben's father said.

The young man's father tells us that he is in the medical field and has full confidence in the vaccine's safety. Colben got the Pfizer vaccine.

